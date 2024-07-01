Joliet Fire Department mourns death of Captain Kevin Hargis

Joliet Fire Department Capt. Kevin Hargis, 52, died at home on Saturday.

Michael R. VanOver, deputy chief coroner at the Will County Coroner’s Office, said in a news release Sunday that Hargis died at 9:15 a.m. of “probable natural causes.”

Hargis, 52, was captain of Fire Station No. 7. The Joliet Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the news release.

“The sudden passing of Captain Hargis, a 22-year veteran of the Joliet Fire Department, on June 29 has left a profound void in our community – his additional years in the fire service and as a paramedic added to the impact of our loss,” the Joliet Fire Department said on its Facebook page Saturday.

At the Joliet Fire Department, Hargis was a member of the Hazardous Materials Team and team coordinator/leader. Hargis was also a safety committee member as well as a CPR instructor, coordinator and trainer, according to the Joliet Fire Department.

“The Joliet Fire Department will deeply miss Captain Hargis’s leadership, knowledge, and passion for helping others in the community and the fire department,” the Joliet Fire Department said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

Hargis is a former Joliet Junior College faculty member. The JJC Fire Science/EMS said Saturday on its Facebook page that members’ “thoughts are with his family and with his crew at Joliet 7′s.”

“Rest easy Kevin, your guys got it from here.,” Joliet Junior College Fire Science/EMS said Saturday on its Facebook page.

Hargis earned nearly every state of Illinois certification for firefighters, including many on the advanced level, according to the fire department . He was also a paramedic instructor and board-certified emergency nurse, according to the fire department

“His training and formal education demonstrate his passion for helping others,” the Joliet Fire Department said on its Facebook page.

Hagis was also a member of the Joliet Firefighters Local 44 and on Sunday the Local posted on its Facebook page, “Membership will deeply miss Captain Hargis, his leadership, his knowledge and his passion for helping others.”

“For the Hargis family and those closest to him, you all will remain in our thoughts throughout this difficult time,” Local 44 said on its Facebook page.

An autopsy was performed Saturday, according to the news release from Will County Coroner’s Office.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined following autopsy, police and toxicological reports, according to the news release.