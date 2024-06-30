Joliet’s Basinger’s Pharmacy expands again

Basinger’s Pharmacy in Joliet recently moved across the street from its longtime location in Marycrest Shopping Center to 2219 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. The independent pharmacy is more than 60 years old and has four locations. (Denise Unland)

Basinger’s Pharmacy in Joliet recently moved across the street from its longtime location in Marycrest Shopping Center to 2219 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet. The independent pharmacy is more than 60 years old and has four locations.

In addition to pharmaceutical products, the new location offers home medical items, a bill payment center, a post office and a lottery center. Basinger’s Pharmacy also cashes state checks from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, call 815-725-1102 or visit basingers.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.