From the Rialto to Merichka’s, artist showcases iconic Joliet area landmarks in her paintings

Joliet — “I’ve been painting since I could hold a brush. As a little kid, I painted the back of my mom’s headboard and she saved it for years even after she got rid of the bed,” laughed Laura Racich, the 68-year-old Joliet artist whose work is being showcased at Magpie’s Joy of Eating restaurant.

“Art has always been a passion of mine,” said Racich, who grew up in Lockport and has spent her entire career in the visual arts, first working in graphic design with local sign companies before becoming an art teacher at Plainfield Central High School.

Now retired, Racich’s love of art and her love of her community are combined in the work she has showcased at Magpie’s, 753 Ruby St., Joliet, which are watercolor portraits of historic Joliet landmarks.

Route 66 painting by Laura Racich. (Provided by Laura Racich)

Racich has lived in Joliet for 38 years with her husband, Rick, who was raised in the city.

“We have so many iconic locations along Route 66 and along the river,” Racich said. “I wanted to honor them and share that history with people.”

Some of the locations she has painted include the Rialto Square Theatre, Joliet Union Station, the old Joliet Prison’s since-retired lion statue, and businesses such as Merichka’s restaurant in Crest Hill and Joe’s Hot Dogs, 810 Plainfield Road, Joliet. She also recently created a piece depicting Magpie’s.

Watercolor painting of Merichka's Food by Laura Racich. (Provided by Laura Racich)

“When you live in a town your whole life, family will come back to visit and want to visit certain places that are special to them,” Racich said. “Those are the places I want to paint. I think a lot of people who grew up here have a lot of sentimental attachments to these businesses and landmarks.”

Racich also creates floral paintings inspired by the flowers she grows in her garden, another longtime hobby.

“When I see something I want to paint, I go and take pictures and then I study them to decide how I want to paint it and what size it should be,” Racich said. “I develop a pencil sketch first, and then I start painting.”

All of Racich’s work is created in her home basement studio, where she said she goes when she has time and her “eyes are in focus.”

She faced a frightening threat to her passion eight years ago when she recalled needing surgery to remove cataracts from her eyes.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “I kept thinking about artists like Monet who change their style as they age, but I don’t want to do that. When I can’t see detail anymore, I’ll have to find a new hobby.”

Racich prides herself on the realism and sharp details of her paintings, something that is difficult to achieve in the fluid textures of watercolors.

Thankfully, she said the surgery was “very successful.”

“It was amazing waking up and not immediately needing glasses,” she said, although she notes that she does still wear readers to paint, a concession she is happy to make to continue her work in her style.

Supporting local artists

“She is unbelievable,” Magpie’s owner Meg Gillespie said. “The watercolors are just beautiful. You’d never know that’s what they were, they’re so detailed. That’s just how good she is.”

Gillespie said Racich introduced herself at the restaurant shortly after they opened when she became aware the restaurant featured works by local artists.

“She’s lovely, and her paintings are off the chain,” Gillespie said. “She did a picture of Magpie’s for me which brought tears to my eyes.”

Laura Racich's painting of Magpie's Joy of Eating in Joliet created for Meg Gillespie. (Provided by Laura Racich)

According to Gillespie, Racich’s prints have been a hit with customers, who have bought several of the historic Joliet pictures.

“Meg has a great restaurant there, and she’s a wonderful supporter of the arts,” Racich said. “It’s very cool that she doesn’t mind putting up pictures of other restaurants in her restaurant too. She really cares about what she’s doing and what the place looks like. I wish her great longevity there.”

All the proceeds from paintings displayed at Magpie’s go directly to the artists who create them. Gillespie said she just wants to help support local artists and the community.

Being an inspiration

While Racich said she is happy for the opportunity to sell her art, she also hopes this will be an inspiration to her former students.

“I don’t want them to think that when you get old, you stop doing what you love,” she said. “Things change in life, but your passions shouldn’t. If you love what you’re doing, you’ll always be happy.”

Joliet native and retired Plainfield Central art teacher Laura Racich's paintings are currently being showcased at Magpie's Joy of Eating in Joliet. (Provided by )

Racich noted that she keeps in touch with many of her former students via Facebook and is always pleased to see how many of them are working in artistic fields.

“I didn’t want to sell them a pipe dream, but you really can be creative in whatever field you apply it to,” she said. “People have creative urges and it’s great to get that out of your soul and share it with the world.”

Racich said she hopes that seeing art and seeing “local haunts” portrayed in art helps people “dwell on the positive more.”

“This has been an excellent opportunity,” she said. “I hope people go to Magpie’s to enjoy the food and are touched by the artwork, and maybe think about how great our town really is.”