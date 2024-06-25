Joliet mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus

The Will Countyh Health Departrment has reported the first mosquitoes found in the county infexted with West Nile virus. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Mosquitoes in Joliet have tested positive for West Nile virus, the Will County Health Department announced Monday.

The mosquitoes were the first in Will County to test positive this year.

No human cases of West Nile virus have been reported, the health department said.

West Nile virus typically causes “mild, flu-like symptoms,” the health department said.

The department cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says eight out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About one in five people develop a fever with symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

“Most people who develop symptoms from WNV (West Nile virus) recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months,” according to the Health Department release.