Joliet city officials to discuss crime, police Wednesday at Bicentennial Park

Joliet city officials are inviting the public to attend an open forum Wednesday to discuss crime and policing in the community.
The event is scheduled to run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St., Joliet.
Residents who can’t attend the forum can view the forum on YouTube: youtube.com/@JolietTV/streams.
City officials are hosting the meeting to discuss “highly publicized events that have taken place in the past few months” and what they’re doing to address crime, according to a statement the city.
The forum also will discuss how residents can stay up to date on new developments and initiatives in the police and fire departments.