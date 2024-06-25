I-80 lane closures planned in Joliet, New Lenox

Ramps to and from Briggs Street along Interstate 80 in Joliet will impacted by work this week beginning on Thursday night, June 27, 2024. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Overnight Interstate 80 lane and ramp closures are planned for Thursday and Tuesday in Joliet and New Lenox.

The closures will affect lanes between Richards Street in Joliet and U.S. 30 in New Lenox, according a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Ramps at Briggs Street in Joliet will be affected, IDOT said.

The work will proceed depending on the weather and will be done to accommodate changes in the construction zone.

Starting at 8 p.m. Thursday, IDOT plans to reduce eastbound I-80 to one lane between Richards and U.S. 30. Eastbound ramps to and from Briggs Street will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the right onto temporary lanes shortly after midnight.

A new traffic pattern will be in place at 5 a.m. Friday when lanes and ramps will reopen. The new configuration will retain two eastbound lanes, and ramps will remain the same, IDOT said.

On Tuesday starting at 9 p.m., westbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between U.S. 30 and Richards Street. Westbound ramps to and from Briggs Street will be closed. Traffic will be shifted to the right onto temporary pavement shortly after midnight.

Lanes and ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. Wednesday with the new traffic pattern in place. Two westbound lanes will remain in place, and the ramps will remain the same, IDOT said.

“The new configuration will allow work to continue on the mainline lanes and is estimated to remain in place through the end of this year,” IDOT said in the release.