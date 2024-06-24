Joliet bicyclist struck by Jeep in dark roadway

A Joliet Fire Department Ambulance pulls up to St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A bicyclist from Joliet has been hospitalized after he was struck by a vehicle in area not illuminated by streetlights.

Officers responded to the crash at 3:44 a.m. Monday at West Jefferson Street, west of Houbolt Road, said Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Officers determined the 57-year-old driver of a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling east on West Jefferson Street and approaching Houbolt Road when she struck a 20-year-old man on a bicycle, English said.

Officers also determined the man’s bicycle had no lights and a portion of the roadway where the crash occurred was not illuminated by streetlights, English said.

The 20-year-old man was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital with serious injuries, he said.