Police investigate death Friday at Joliet motel

Joliet police detectives are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell and struck his head on furniture at Town House Motel.

At 12:04 p.m. Friday, officers responded to Town House Motel, 832 Plainfield Road, for a report of an unresponsive man in one of the guest rooms, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

When officers arrived, they found a 39-year-old Joliet man in a room who was not responsive, English said. The man was pronounced dead by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

“It was believed that the male had fallen and struck his head on furniture while he was inebriated. However, this remains under investigation by detectives,” English said.

The man’s girlfriend, also from Joliet, was on-scene and has been cooperative in the investigation, he said.

English said there does not appear to be any indication of foul play.

“It is believed that he fell out of the bed while he was intoxicated,” English said.