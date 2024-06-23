How to keep pets safe and cool in summer heat

Pet owners should have plenty of fresh water available for their animals, especially when the temperatures are high. A shady area is a must as well, and rides in the car should be limited to times when pet owners do not leave the animal unattended. (BCR photo)

When it gets hot outside, pet owners need to remember to keep their dogs, cats, horses and any other beloved pets cool.

“Consider if you had to live outdoors when the temperature gets hot outside, what would you do to try to keep cool?” Nicole Johnson, DVM, Pekin Animal Hospital and president of the Illinois State Veterinary Medical Association, said in a recent news release.

“Pet owners need to think of more than just how they’re going to keep cool when they have to be outside: What about your dog or cat when you take them for a walk or to enjoy the backyard? Or any outdoor animals that call ‘outside’ home? Every pet owner needs to think about their pet’s safety in any weather, and summer is no different,” said Johnson.

Dogs left in vehicles in hot weather can have deadly consequences. Within 30 minutes on a 90-degree day, the interior of a vehicle reaches 117 degrees, which is life-threatening. On a 70-degree day, that same interior reaches 106 degrees in that same amount of time. (Photo Illustration)

The ISVMA and Johnson offer helpful tips pet owners should follow as the temperature rises:

Never leave a pet in a hot car. Within a few minutes, even with windows rolled down, the heat in a car soars into triple digit temperatures!

Be sure to keep pets off of asphalt and concrete on hot days and keeping bowls of frequently changed cool, clean water also help keep the temperature manageable and water parasites at bay. (Bill Ackerman for Shaw Local)

Avoid drowning hazards. Have a swimming pool or water feature in your yard? Make sure you’re around to supervise your pet so that they remain safe from drowning. Or block pet access to the pool or water feature. Consider using a pet life jacket anytime your pet is near water or in a boat.

