Ruby Street bridge in Joliet to reduce to one lane Monday

The Ruby Street bridge in downtown Joliet, will be reduced to one lane for a portion of the day on Monday, June 24. (Bob Okon)

Joliet — The Ruby Street Bridge on Illinois Route 53 will be reduced to one lane with two-way traffic on Monday.

The project is part of the City of Joliet’s Bluff Street Sanitary Interceptor Rehabilitation project and will begin at 9 a.m. and last through 2:30 p.m. As the lanes are closed, a flagging operation will be enacted to alternate traffic directions on the one open lane, according to the city.

This work is expected to cause “significant delays.” Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes for the day and to drive slowly and cautiously when navigating the area, according to the city.

More information about the project can be found on the city website or by calling the Public Utilities Department at 815-724-4220.