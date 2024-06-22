No injuries reported in house fire Friday in Joliet

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a structure fire about 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2024, the 500 Block of Macomber Ave. (Provided by Joliet Fire Dept.)

The Joliet Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 Block of Macomber Ave.

Firefighters from Company 1 arrived within three minutes of the call, according to a news release from the department. They found smoke and fire showing at the rear of a two-story, single-family residence. Firefighters used hose lines to extinguish the fire.

No one was at home at the time the fire started. Additional fire crews provided water, searched the building and provided ventilation, overhaul, safety and support functions. The fire was declared under control about 6:45 p.m., according to the release.

Fire crews from stations 1, 3, 4 and 6 responded to the blaze. There were no injuries reported, according to the release, and the fire is under investigation.