Boys basketball: Morris Boys Shootout starts Tuesday

An annual summer event, the Morris Boys Shootout, will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 and 26. The 32-team boys basketball event will begin with pool play Tuesday, as the teams are broken up into eight four-team pools. The teams will play each of the other teams in their pool, and the results will determine the seeds for Wednesday’s bracket play.

Pools A through D will play from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., while pools E through H will play from 3 to 8 p.m. Games will be played on the three field-house courts and in the Morris main gym.

Pool A includes Bloomington Central Catholic, Burlington Central, Neuqua Valley and Oswego; Pool B includes Bolingbrook, Marmion Academy, Minooka and Sandwich; Pool C includes Lanark Eastland, Lake Forest, Morton and Tolono Unity; and Pool D includes Galesburg, Kankakee, Loyola Academy and Normal U-High.

Pool E includes Collinsville, Lake Park, Ottawa and Waubonsie Valley; Pool F includes Belvidere, Deerfield, Plainfield North and Streator; Pool G includes DeKalb, Joliet Central, Oak Forest and Pontiac; and Pool H includes Benet Academy, Dundee-Crown, Morris and Plainfield South.

“With the live events, we are trying to hang on to our shootout,” Morris coach and tournament organizer Joe Blumberg said. “We’ve lost some top teams, and some that still attend rest key guys. We will still try and provide two days of quality basketball.”