Retired Plainfield schools technology director honored by District 202 foundation

The Plainfield District 202 Foundation for Excellence recently presented the 2023 Walter G. and Juanita F. Niehus Award to retired technology director Margie Bonuchi for her extraordinary commitment to students, parents and employees.

Bonuchi retired from the district in 2022 after 23 years leading the technology department. As director, Bonuchi was involved with helping outfit 20 new schools with technology over 10 years, saving thousands with E-Rate grant money from the FCC, creating and running the annual band boosters craft show, serving on the Foundation for Excellence board and volunteering with community organizations like the Rotary and Lions clubs.

She has volunteered many hours and serves as a Plainfield Village Board Trustee.

Superintendent Dr. Glenn Wood presented the award to Bonuchi at the board of education’s May 29 regular meeting. The 2024 Niehus Award will be presented at the June 26 regular meeting.