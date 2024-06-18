Will County sending out new voter registration cards

The new Will County voter registration cards include the districts for which a voter may cast a ballot as well as a form to update or correct a voter’s individual information. (Provided by Will County Clerk's Office)

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry’s office said voters should begin receiving their new voter registration card through the mail in the coming days.

The cards include the districts for which a voter may cast a ballot as well as a form to update or correct a voter’s individual information, according to the news release from the clerk’s office. The new cards will arrive in a Will County Clerk’s Office envelope that also contains information on applying to become a Will County election judge, according to the clerk’s office.

Illinois Statute requires the verification of voter registrations every two years. This mass mailing serves as one way for county clerks to confirm whether a voter continues to reside at the address in which they are registered, according to the release.

Anyone who receives a voter registration card addressed to a prior resident of their address should mark the envelope with the words “Return to Sender” and place the unopened envelope back in the mail for return to the Will County Clerk’s Office, according to the release.

The clerk’s voter registration team will use the returned mail to update the voter registration rolls or initiate a final address confirmation mailing.

For more information, visit our website at willcountyclerk.gov or email voterregistration@willcounty.gov.