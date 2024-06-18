Gordon Food Service in Joliet undergoing remodeling

Gordon Food Service Store, 2901 W. Jefferson St., Joliet, has been undergoing remodeling that is expected to be complete before Sept. 2, 2024, according to company officials.

Last year, the company had opened a newly relocated and remodeled store in Ohio and opened six new stores in Texas. Gordon Food Service opened its first store in 1979 in Michigan and currently operates almost 180 stores in 13 states.

Gordon Food Service, often known as GFS, is a foodservice distributor based in Wyoming, Michigan.