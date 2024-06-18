Boys track and field: Lemont’s Quinton Peterson is the Herald-News Athlete of the Year

Lemont's Quinton Peterson wins the heat in the 300 meter hurdles during the IHSA 3A Sectional track meet on Friday, May. 17, 2024, at Joliet. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News Ne/Dean Reid)

Heading into his senior year, Lemont’s Quinton Peterson wasn’t sure if he’d be running track again.

After not having a freshman season due to COVID and coming up a little short at state his junior year, he just wasn’t really sure if his heart was in it. So, he told his parents how he felt. They either offered him the simple yet profound advice that you hear every time you see a Nike commercial.

“They told me it was my last year so I should just do it,” he said. “So I decided to go out there and do it and I’m so happy they convinced me to do it.”

With good reason. Peterson put up easily the best season of his career. He finished second at the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.11, just 0.01 seconds out of first to bring home the silver medal at state. He also brought home the bronze in the 300 hurdles at 38 seconds flat. He was voted team MVP and ran the 400 in 52 seconds. Not bad for a guy who almost didn’t run.

In fact, it was good enough that the Joliet Herald-News has recognized Peterson as the boys track Athlete of the Year.

“I’ve really come a long way,” he said. “I didn’t think I’d be at where I’m at now. I noticed I was getting better as the year went on last year, but I wasn’t at the top. To come back this year and see the improvement and how close I was to being a state champ for hurdles, it just feels great. It’s great to be recognized and I’m just really grateful and appreciative for all those who have recognized me.”

\Peterson was already a very successful hurdler prior to this season. He broke several multiple school records as a junior that he broke again this season. He qualified for state as part of the 4x200m relay team. It was in that state competition where his testament of character came out.

He was battling illness the week of the competition and knew he couldn’t run both the 110m hurdles and the 300 hurdles while also partaking in the 4x200 relay. He’d have to let one of the competitions go. According to head coach Dennis Kennedy, he opted to drop out of the 300 hurdles in order to help the team out.

“He’s a really good kid and a really smart student,” Kennedy said. Some of his form wasn’t perfect early, but we didn’t want to mess with it too much early because he had a ton of success with it. He made adjustments on his own and figured it all out really quickly.”

Peterson credited most of his success to Kennedy.

“My coach really put in a lot of time with me specifically,” Peterson said. “We’ve really built a good relationship. He’s basically become another friend. He’s been telling me at all my races what I need to do to get better and keep winning. With his help I kept getting better so I just have to thank him for all his help and seeing that talent in me.”

Peterson is heading to Illinois State for college in the fall. Right now, he’s not sure if he’ll keep running or not though he says he’s considering speaking to the coaches about walking on once he gets there. For a kid that nearly didn’t run his senior year, that’s pretty impressive.

“I knew I was good at sports here and there but never thought I’d be competing in college,” he said. “Knowing that I’m capable of maybe getting that opportunity as a hurdler would be shocking and amazing if it happens.”

As for the Lemont track team, he noted how much growth they’ve shown over the years. He says they’re capable of reaching the same renown that the softball and baseball team have. As for future aspiring Athletes of the Year, he offers them the same advice that his parents gave him.

“Just do it,” he said. “Even if you’re not at the top you never know what can happen. My dad says every race is different. You never know what your ability is until you got out there and do it, so just do it.”