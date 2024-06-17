Lockport Bettenhausen dealership now open

Lockport — Bettenhausen’s new Chrysler-Dodge-Ram-Jeep dealership has officially opened in Lockport Square.

The 35,000-square-foot dealership and service center officially opened June 6 in its location at 16471 W. 159th St. The dealership is the largest business in the commercial development and has a staff of about 100 people.

Vehicles in the Lockport Bettenhausen Chrysler-Dodge-Ram-Jeep dealership showroom at 16471 W. 159th St. The dealership opened June 6, 2024. (Provided by Bettenhausen)

“We are honored and thrilled to have Bettenhausen brand here,” City Administrator Ben Benson told the Herald-News. “Bettenhausen has a great reputation throughout the region, and we wish them the best of luck. Car dealerships are an important, not only for servicing the residents and the community, but they also provide an important sales tax to the City of Lockport to help us with our upcoming capital projects.”

Reception desk inside the Lockport Bettenhausen dealership. (Provided by Bettenhausen)

A grand opening event is expected to be held in July, though dates have not yet been announced.