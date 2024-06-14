Joliet native and federal judge Harry Leinenweber dies

The Everett McKinley Dirksen U.S. Courthouse is pictured in Chicago. (Capitol News Illinois photos by Hannah Meisel) (Hannah Heisel, Capitol News Illinois)

Harry D. Leinenweber, who served nearly four decades as a federal judge, was a rising political force in Will County before being tapped for the bench.

Leinenweber, a Joliet native, died Tuesday at the age of 87

His wife, former U.S. Labor Secretary Lynn Martin, was reportedly with him when he died in their Chicago home. Leinenweber had been diagnosed with lung cancer, according to news reports.

As a U.S. District Court judge, Leinenweber presided over several recent famous trials, including the R. Kelly case and the ComEd bribery case known as the “ComEd Four.” He was appointed to the Northern District of Illinois Court in 1985 by President Ronald Reagan.

Before then, he was a state legislator representing a Will County district from 1973 to 1983, as well as an attorney in private practice in Joliet.

Joliet attorney Richard Kavanagh remembers working with Leinenweber on his election campaign and others in the 1970s.

“He was very well respected,” Kavanagh said. “He was a great guy. He was a very good legislator.”

Leinenweber also was a “solid supporter of Reagan,” having worked for him in his primary challenge to then President Gerald Ford before the 1976 election, Kavanagh said.

“He introduced me to Ronald Reagan,” Kavanagh said

Leinenweber was born in Joliet on June 3, 1937, and attended Joliet Township High School. After graduation, he attended University of Notre Dame where he graduated in 1959 with a bachelors degree in history, according to his biography on the United States District Court website. He went on to earn his juris doctorate from Notre Dame in 1962.

Leinenweber represented Joliet in the Illinois General Assembly from 1973-83, before being appointed to the federal bench, where he remained until his death.