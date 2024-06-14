Joliet man found guilty of 2020 murder

A man has been found guilty of a 2020 fatal shooting in Joliet that resulted in the death of a 25-year-old man.

On Friday, a jury found Jorge Rosas, 45, of Joliet, guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by felon, according to a statement from Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office.

It took the jury only 40 minutes to find Rosas guilty of the Oct. 26, 2020 murder of Ivan Perez-Garcia, 25, prosecutors said.

Before the shooting, Perez-Garcia had been driving a woman to her residence on Seeser Street in Joliet when an Oldsmobile Bravada approached in the opposite direction, prosecutors said.

After Perez-Garcia pulled his vehicle into the woman’s driveway, he was shot twice by Rosas, who was the front seat passenger of the Oldsmobile Bravada, prosecutors said.

The evidence that led to Rosas’ arrest include two 9 mm bullet casings and a video from the woman’s residence that captured the incident, prosecutors said.

A Flock Safety camera that tracks license plates had assisted police in identifying and locating the suspect vehicle to a Red Roof Inn in Joliet, prosecutors said.

Rosas faces between 45 years to life in prison. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 23.