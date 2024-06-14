Girls soccer: Meet the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Team

L-P's Coral Garcia kicks the ball away from Morris's Ella McDonnell during the Class 2A Regional semifinal game on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the L-P Athletic Complex in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Girls soccer in the Herald-News coverage area has just been getting better and better over the years. This year saw several teams break individual season records for wins and in other statistical areas. Let’s take a look at the best of the best from around the area.

FIRST TEAM

Morris senior Ella McDonnell (Brian Hoxsey)

Ella McDonnell, Morris, Sr., F: McDonnell had a strong case for Player of the Year, breaking the Morris single season school record for goals (girls and boys) with 33. She added eight assists, had four hat tricks, was an All-Conference selection and All-Sectional.

Alaina Clark (Submitted photo)

Alaina Clark, Wilmington, Jr., F: Clark was a selection to last year’s team and more than earned her spot this year. She scored 30 goals (most for the girls or boys team) which was 48% of the team’s goals. She added 14 assists and 312 steals.

Natalie Zodrow of Lockport takes control against Plainfield North during the Class 3A Sectional at Plainfield North on May 22, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Natalie Zodrow, Lockport, Sr., M: Zodrow was All-Conference and All-Sectional as she scored 17 goals and nine assists. Perhaps most impressively, she wasn’t carded all season.

Joliet West’s Julia Martinez scores in the first minute of the game against Joliet Central on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Julia Martinez, Joliet West, Sr., F: Martinez led the Tigers to a school record for wins and the highest ever finish in conference. She scored 14 goals and had seven assists.

Lincoln-Way Central’s Abby Sudkamp looks to make a play against Andrew in the Class 3A Sandburg Sectional semifinal. Tuesday, May 24 2022, in Orland Park. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Abby Sudkamp, Lincoln-Way Central, Jr., D: Sudkamp was an All-State selection for a sectional finalist program.

Lincoln-Way East's Breanna Herlihy tries to chase down the ball in front of Libertyville’s Ellie Rebman during the IHSA Class 3A state third-place match at North Central College in Naperville on Saturday, June 3, 2023. (Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Breanna Herlihy, Lincoln-Way East, Sr., F: She was All-Conference, All-State and is second all-time for the Griffins in goals and third in assists. Finished her senior year with 14 goals and 11 assists.

Keira Rucker of Minooka (Courtesy of Minooka athletics )

Keira Rucka, Minooka, Fr., F: If this is what Rucka did in her first season, imagine what she’ll do the next three years. Led Minooka to 15 wins with 36 goals and five assists.

Plainfield North sophomore forward Katelyn Haiser

Katelyn Haiser, Plainfield North, So, F: Haiser led Plainfield North to the sectional finals with an insane sophomore season. She scored 33 goals with six assists while also being named All-Conference and All-Sectional.

Plainfield North’s Lauren Mrugala works the ball against Waubonsie Valley in the Girls Class 3A Bolingbrook Regional Championship on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bolingbrook. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Lauren Mrugala, Plainfield North, Sr., M/D: Mrugala was an All-Conference and All-State selection while being named Plainfield North Female Athlete of the Year. She scored 11 goals with four assists and was a team captain.

Alyssa Thulin of Providence Catholic (Courtesy of Providence Catholic )

Alyssa Thulin, Providence Catholic, So., F: The Celtics had their best season in years thanks in large part to Thulin’s contributions. She was All-Sectional selection, Conference Player of the Year and voted team MVP after finishing the season with 12 goals and 21 assists.

Coal City logo

Chloe Pluger, Coal City, Jr., GK: Pluger earned 10 shutouts on the season with only 14 goals allowed in 17 games.

Plainfield North's Sara Anghel makes a move against Lockport's Kaylin Klutcharch during the Class 3A Sectional at Plainfield North on May 22, 2024. (Laurie Fanelli)

Kaylin Klutcharch, Lockport, Sr., M: All-Conference selection finished the year with four goals and nine assists with just one yellow card all season. Will attend Indiana State next year.

Minooka's Calie Rucka (Courtesy of Minooka)

Calie Rucka, Minooka, Jr., F: She combined with her sister to form one of the deadliest attacks in Illinois. Had 15 goals and 20 assists.

Allie Werner of Peotone (Courtesy of Ryan Murray )

Allie Werner, Peotone, So., F: Werner had 32 goals and seven assists, was All-Conference, All-Sectional and team Offensive MVP for 16-5 program.

Emma Amberg of Lemont (Courtesy of Lemont)

Emma Amberg, Lemont, Sr., F: Amberg had 21 goals and six assists while being named All-State, All-Conference and Division Player of the Year.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maggie Wolniakowski, Providence

Hailey Compton, Reed-Custer

Julie Calderson, Joliet Central

Hanna Folliard, Plainfield South

Johanna Reyes, Joliet Central

Ella Simpson, Lemont

Casey Kittridge, Lemont

Madi Watt, Lincoln-Way Central

Reagan Schultz, Lincoln-Way Central

Callie Hefner, Minooka

Callie Weiss, Peotone

Madison Schroeder, Peotone

Kylee Kennel, Coal City

Mia Hedrick, Lincoln-Way East

Mattea Arroyo, Lincoln-Way East

Grier Isaacson, Plainfield North

Ilyana Barriball, Plainfield North

Ava Lambert, Plainfield Central

Ella Banas, Wilmington

Aubrey Bryant, Wilmington