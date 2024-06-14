Girls soccer: Meet the 2024 Herald-News All-Area Team

Girls soccer in the Herald-News coverage area has just been getting better and better over the years. This year saw several teams break individual season records for wins and in other statistical areas. Let’s take a look at the best of the best from around the area.
FIRST TEAM
Ella McDonnell, Morris, Sr., F: McDonnell had a strong case for Player of the Year, breaking the Morris single season school record for goals (girls and boys) with 33. She added eight assists, had four hat tricks, was an All-Conference selection and All-Sectional.
Alaina Clark, Wilmington, Jr., F: Clark was a selection to last year’s team and more than earned her spot this year. She scored 30 goals (most for the girls or boys team) which was 48% of the team’s goals. She added 14 assists and 312 steals.
Natalie Zodrow, Lockport, Sr., M: Zodrow was All-Conference and All-Sectional as she scored 17 goals and nine assists. Perhaps most impressively, she wasn’t carded all season.
Julia Martinez, Joliet West, Sr., F: Martinez led the Tigers to a school record for wins and the highest ever finish in conference. She scored 14 goals and had seven assists.
Abby Sudkamp, Lincoln-Way Central, Jr., D: Sudkamp was an All-State selection for a sectional finalist program.
Breanna Herlihy, Lincoln-Way East, Sr., F: She was All-Conference, All-State and is second all-time for the Griffins in goals and third in assists. Finished her senior year with 14 goals and 11 assists.
Keira Rucka, Minooka, Fr., F: If this is what Rucka did in her first season, imagine what she’ll do the next three years. Led Minooka to 15 wins with 36 goals and five assists.
Katelyn Haiser, Plainfield North, So, F: Haiser led Plainfield North to the sectional finals with an insane sophomore season. She scored 33 goals with six assists while also being named All-Conference and All-Sectional.
Lauren Mrugala, Plainfield North, Sr., M/D: Mrugala was an All-Conference and All-State selection while being named Plainfield North Female Athlete of the Year. She scored 11 goals with four assists and was a team captain.
Alyssa Thulin, Providence Catholic, So., F: The Celtics had their best season in years thanks in large part to Thulin’s contributions. She was All-Sectional selection, Conference Player of the Year and voted team MVP after finishing the season with 12 goals and 21 assists.
Chloe Pluger, Coal City, Jr., GK: Pluger earned 10 shutouts on the season with only 14 goals allowed in 17 games.
Kaylin Klutcharch, Lockport, Sr., M: All-Conference selection finished the year with four goals and nine assists with just one yellow card all season. Will attend Indiana State next year.
Calie Rucka, Minooka, Jr., F: She combined with her sister to form one of the deadliest attacks in Illinois. Had 15 goals and 20 assists.
Allie Werner, Peotone, So., F: Werner had 32 goals and seven assists, was All-Conference, All-Sectional and team Offensive MVP for 16-5 program.
Emma Amberg, Lemont, Sr., F: Amberg had 21 goals and six assists while being named All-State, All-Conference and Division Player of the Year.
HONORABLE MENTION
Maggie Wolniakowski, Providence
Hailey Compton, Reed-Custer
Julie Calderson, Joliet Central
Hanna Folliard, Plainfield South
Johanna Reyes, Joliet Central
Ella Simpson, Lemont
Casey Kittridge, Lemont
Madi Watt, Lincoln-Way Central
Reagan Schultz, Lincoln-Way Central
Callie Hefner, Minooka
Callie Weiss, Peotone
Madison Schroeder, Peotone
Kylee Kennel, Coal City
Mia Hedrick, Lincoln-Way East
Mattea Arroyo, Lincoln-Way East
Grier Isaacson, Plainfield North
Ilyana Barriball, Plainfield North
Ava Lambert, Plainfield Central
Ella Banas, Wilmington
Aubrey Bryant, Wilmington