The popular Chinese fast-food restaurant chain Panda Express is coming to Lockport this year.

A new site is currently under construction on Farrell Road, adjacent to the Culver’s restaurant, just south of the intersection of Farrell and IL Route 7 (159th Street). The building does not have an official address yet.

According to City Administrator Ben Benson, the California-based chain is expected to complete complete construction on the Farrell Road site in time for an anticipated opening date in October or November.

