Joliet crash causes life-threatening injuries to motorcycle operator

A Suzuki motorcycle collided with a Volkswagen Atlas on Tuesday, June 11 at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane, near Louis Joliet Mall. (Capitol News Illinois)

A 19-year-old man is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries following a traffic crash in Joliet.

The man was the driver of a Suzuki motorcycle that collided with a Volkswagen Atlas on Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Plainfield Road and Voyager Lane, close to the Louis Joliet Mall.

A preliminary investigation of the crash led police to determine the 39-year-old female driver of the Volkswagen Atlas was moving east on Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane in the left turn lane, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The driver initiated a left turn toward the northbound lanes of Voyager Lane and then collided with the motorcycle, English said.

The 19-year-old was driving the motorcycle at a high rate of speed on the westbound lanes of Plainfield Road at Voyager Lane, English said.

The crash caused the 19-year-old to launch from the motorcycle, he said.

The 19-year-old was first taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital. He was then transferred to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, English said.