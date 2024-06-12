Free fishing days in Will County for Father’s Day Weekend

Fishing enthusiasts or wannabe anglers can head to Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook. (Provided by Forest Preserve District of Will County)

Free Fishing Days for Father’s Day Weekend will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, June 14, to Sunday, June 16, at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Monee Reservoir in Monee.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources sponsors one weekend each summer to sample fishing without requiring a fishing license, and here’s the bonus: it’s Father’s Day weekend. Dads get bait or treats at each location. House fishing poles are available for free on loan. Regular fishing limits apply.

