Plainfield District 202 Special Olympics team boasts first-year success

Drauden Point Middle School sixth grader Danny Arrez competes in the tennis ball throw at the Special Olympics Region E Spring Games on May 4, 2024. Arrez is one of five middle school athletes from District 202 who competed in the Illinois Special Olympic Games in Boomington-Normal (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Six student-athletes from Drauden Point and Ira Jones middle schools in Plainfield School District 202 participated in lighting the torch, reading the athlete oath and declaring the Region E Spring Games open May 4 in South Holland. The team also sent five athletes to the Illinois Special Olympic Games at various sites in Bloomington and Normal.

This was the first year for Special Olympics at the middle school level in District 202. Students from all district middle school specialized programs can participate in Special Olympics.

Competing in this year’s Illinois Special Olympic Special Games this year were:

Eizlee Reyes, seventh grade, Ira Jones Middle School - 100-meter run and long jump.

Wade Noble, seventh grade, Ira Jones - tennis ball throw.

Danny Arrez, sixth grade, Drauden Point Middle School - tennis ball throw.

Jonah Flores, sixth grade, Ira Jones - 100-meter run and mini javelin.

Lily Diversey, sixth grade, Ira Jones - 50-meter run and mini javelin.

Diversey, Jonathan Gandy, Jack Roman and Payton Labellarte were torch runners at the Region E Spring Games, Nick Lammert was the oath reader, and Vahin Choudhury was the declaration reader.