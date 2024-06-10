Valley View School District 365U to host job fair at White Oak Public Library

Valley View School District 365U has announced it will hold a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, 2024, at White Oak Public Library’s Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Road. (Provided by Valley View School District U365)

Valley View School District 365U has announced that it will hold a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, at White Oak Public Library’s Romeoville Branch, 201 Normantown Road. Interviews will be offered, and some hiring decisions will be made on the spot for those who qualify.

Those attending the job fair should dress professionally and bring a valid driver’s license and Social Security card. The district is making immediate hiring decisions for part- and full-time positions for the 2024-25 school year, including lunchroom aides, playground aides, nutrition services staff, paraprofessionals, security personnel, substitute teachers and transportation services.

To apply, visit vvsd.org/jobs.