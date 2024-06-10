Softball: Herald-News area well-represented on ICA All-State teams

Lincoln-Way Central’s Josephine Jager was named first-team All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association. (Gary Middendorf)

Two members of Lincoln-Way Central’s Class 4A sectional championship team were recently selected to the Illinois Coaches Association (ICA) All-State first team. Senior infielder Josephine Jager and junior pitcher Lisabella Dimitrijevic were the Knights honored with first-team selections.

Other area players selected to the ICA Class 4A first team were Lincoln-Way East sophomore infielder Cassidy Jagielski, Lockport junior pitcher Kelcie McGraw, Minooka senior pitcher/outfielder Taylor Mackin and Lincoln-Way West sophomore pitcher/infielder Reese Rourke.

Earning second-team honors in Class 4A were Minooka junior catcher Gracie Anderson, Lincoln-Way West sophomore infielder Molly Finn, Plainfield Central infielder Tricia Hogrefe, Joliet West senior infielder Avery Houlihan, Joliet West infielder Brooke Schwall, Lincoln-Way East sophomore infielder/outfielder Mackenzie Bacha, Bolingbrook junior outfielder Karina Choi, Lincoln-Way Central senior outfielder Kendall Pearson, Lockport junior outfielder Rheanna Slavicek and Lincoln-Way East senior outfielder Averi Vander Woude. Named to the Class 4A third team were Lincoln-Way Centra junior infielder Kayla Doerre, Lincoln-Way East senior infielder Lisa Herkel, Lockport senior infielder Morgan Spodarek and Lincoln-Way West sophomore pitcher/infielder Reese Cusack.

Minooka’s Taylor Mackin was named to the ICA Class 4A All-State first team. (Gary Middendorf)

In Class 3A, both Lemont’s Raegan Duncan and Avaree Taylor - both senior infielders - were named to the second team, along with Providence Catholic senior infielder Sophia Thormeyer and teammate Kailee O’Sullivan, a senior pitcher. Earning third-team mention were Lemont senior infielder Allison Pawlowicz, Morris freshman outfielder Cami Pfeifer and Providence sophomore outfielder Angelina Cole.

Wilmington’s Molly Southall was named to the ICA Class 2A All-State first team. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

In Class 2A, Wilmington sophomore outfielder Molly Southall was named to the first team. Named to the second team were Coal City senior infielder Makayla Henline, Joliet Catholic Academy senior outfielder Madison Patrick, JCA sophomore infielder Addy Rizzatto, Peotone sophomore pitcher Sophie Kliwatter, Seneca sophomore infielder Camryn Stecken and Seneca sophomore pitcher Tessa Krull. Making the third team were JCA junior infielder Addison Fanter and Wilmington sophomore infielder Taylor Stefancic.

In Class 1A, Dwight junior infielder Averi Jury, Dwight senior infielder Megan Livingston and Gardner-South Wilmington sophomore pitcher/infielder Maddie Simms were named to the second team, while Dwight sophomore pitcher Madi Ely was named to the third team.