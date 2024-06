The Joliet American Legion Band paid tribute to WWII veteran Ted Micci during its annual spring concert at the Jacob Henry Museum. (Photo provided by Veronica Konow)

The Joliet American Legion Band paid tribute to World War II veteran Ted Micci during its annual spring concert at the Jacob Henry Museum.

Micci celebrated his 103rd birthday on June 25.

Micci conducted 25 flights over Germany from 1942 through 1945 and was awarded numerous accolades for his military achievements, including the Air Medal with three oak leaf clusters and a Bronze Star.

Retired Army Major and French hornist Richard Ellenberger was also recognized with a WWII artifact plaque.