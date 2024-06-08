Summerlong Scott Street project in Joliet starts Monday

Scott Street in downtown Joliet will be resurfaced and patched with sidewalk improvements in a $1.5 million project expected to last into September. (Bob Okon)

Scott Street in downtown Joliet will be resurfaced in a summerlong project that starts Monday, weather permitting, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced.

The project will require intermittent daytime lane closures.

The $1.5 million project includes patching, resurfacing and new Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalk ramps.

IDOT said the job is expected to be completed in September.

Scott Street is part of the Route 53/Route 6 corridor. The roadwork will cover all of Scott Street, running from Chicago Street to Ruby Street.

“Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction,” IDOT said in a news release.

Motorists using the route should expect delays and allow extra time for travel through the area, IDOT said.