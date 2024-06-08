State Sen. Ventura of Joliet kicks off district-wide summer reading program

To emphasize the importance of learning throughout the summer, state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, is hosting a Summer Book Club.

“Reading keeps students engaged throughout the summer. I encourage students of all ages will take advantage of this program to make reading a habit and be rewarded for it,” Ventura said in a news release from her office.

“This is a great way to keep kids actively learning. Developing a love of reading at a young age is key to a child’s development and to increase their desire to read,” she said.

The Summer Book Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Ventura’s office by Aug. 16, according to the release.

Every child who completes the Summer Book Club will receive a gift card for a frozen treat from a local ice cream shop from Senator Ventura, according to the release.

Ventura encourages residents of the 43rd District to participate in the program and visit their local library. Summer Book Club forms will soon be available at the following participating libraries:

• Woodridge Public Library.

• Fountaindale Public Library District.

• Joliet Public Library District.

• Three Rivers Public Library District.

• Manhattan-Elwood Public Library.

• White Oak Library District.

• Shorewood-Troy Public Library.

Summer Book Club forms also are available to download at SenatorVentura.com as well as contact information for the libraries. People with questions can reach out to Ventura’s office at 331-290-0443.