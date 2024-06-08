Man struck by car on Joliet’s west side

The incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m Friday in the 1700 block of West Jefferson Street, according to a release from Joliet police. (Capitol News Illinois)

A 22-year-old Joliet man was in critical condition Friday night after being struck by car.

The incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m Friday in the 1700 block of West Jefferson Street, according to a release from Joliet police.

Witnesses told police that the victim ran across Jefferson Street, south bound, through traffic and was then struck by the sedan, which was traveling west bound in the center turn lane, according to police.

The driver of the sedan remained on the scene and cooperated with officers, according to police.

Witnesses and bystanders provided first aid to the victim, according to police. The Joliet Fire Department responded and transported the man to Ascension Saint Joseph -Joliet Hospital with head injuries. He was listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.