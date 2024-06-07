Plainfield District 202 hires two new elementary school principals

Plainfield School District 202 has announced the hiring of Amy Bauer as the next principal at Crystal Lawns Elementary School. (Photo provided by Plainfield School District 202)

Plainfield School District 202 has announced the hiring of Marie Zlotnikov and Amy Bauer as the next principal at Wallin Oaks Elementary School and Crystal Lawns Elementary School, respectively.

Zlotnikov previously worked as an associate principal at Alan B. Shepard Middle School in Deerfield. She was a world history summer instructional coach at Adlai Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire in 2019 and taught high school history and social studies classes from 2013 to 2019.

Bauer has been the assistant principal at Schneider Elementary School in West Aurora since 2020. She has eight years of experience as an elementary school assistant principal and taught music at the Eastview Kindergarten Center in Oswego from 2011 to 2016.