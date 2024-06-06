Lockport’s Old Canal Days opens Thursday, parade is Friday

The annual Old Canal Days festival will run for four days, starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday, June 6-9 in downtown Lockport. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

The annual Old Canal Days festival will run for a full four days, starting Thursday and continuing through Sunday in Lockport.

The festival, hosted along the historic I&M Canal on the former Chevron property at 2nd Street and Canal Road, kicks off officially at 5 p.m. Thursday with access to the carnival, food court, and beer garden and a performance by DJ Jon Wise from 7 to 10 p.m.

Carnival

Before the official opening, there will also be two hours of special access to the carnival for disabled community members and their families starting at 2 p.m. Access during this time is free, but families, including the disabled individual and up to five family members, had to register by Monday.

Once the gates open for the general public, the first 200 teens under 21 will receive free glow wands and necklaces for the performance, while the first 100 adults 21 and over will receive a free mug.

The carnival and food offerings will run throughout the weekend from 5 to 11:30 p.m. Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Food court vendors will include Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, Creamery, Dairy Queen, Embers, Frosty Dogs, GrzGrub, Krispy’s Nashville hot Chicken, Mr. Salty, Pierogi Rig, Smokin’ Z BBQ, Supermercado and Villa Nova Pizza.

Friday parade

The annual parade will be held through the downtown down State Street beginning at 12th Street running to 3rd street starting at 6 p.m. Friday. The festival will close with a firework show at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Vendors and parking

Other activities throughout the weekend include shopping from local vendor booths, Heritage Village programs, a petting zoo and shows from Big Run Wolf Ranch and Crosstown Exotics, bingo, face painting, presentations by the Will County Model Railroad Association, and duck races.

A full schedule of activities and information about carnival passes can be found on the Old Canal Days website.

Music acts, tours

Each afternoon and evening will include musical performances, including LP Vinyl and Tim Gleason Band on Friday and School of Rock, Crooked Country Blues, Righteous Hillbillies, Fletcher Rockwell and Bostyxx on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup before the fireworks includes Joliet Police Pipe & Drums, World Dance Spectacular, Blackbird Academy of Irish Dance, Lockport Swing Thing, Grupo Folklorico Monte Carmelo de Joliet, Johnn Russler & Beach Bum Band, Simple Remedy and 7th Heaven.

During the day several tours through historic Lockport will also be offered to guests, including a new offering Saturday.

