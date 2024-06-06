Joliet gas leak leads to road closures

A gas leak has caused road closures at the intersection of Larkin and Glewnood avenues in Joliet.

The incident was publicly reported by the Joliet Police Department at 1:40 p.m. Thursday. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection of Larkin and Glenwood avenues for what police said was a “construction-related” gas leak.

Larkin Avenue is closed from West Acres Road to Campbell Street and Glenwood Avenue is closed from Hammes Avenue to Marquette Road. The Joliet Fire Department responded to the scene.

No evacuations of the residents or businesses are required, police officials said.