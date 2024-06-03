Silver Cross New Lenox names new president and CEO

Michael Mutterer (third from left), then interim Silver Cross Hospital president and CEO, at Ruth Colby's memorial on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Silver Cross. With him are (from left) A.J. Wilhelmi, IHA president and CEO; J.P. Gallagher, chair of the IHA board of directors and president and CEO, NorthShore University HealthSystem; and Scott Paddock, Silver Cross senior vice president of external affairs. The Board of Directors at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox announced Monday, June 3, 2024 that Mutterer is the hospital's president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. (Photo provided by Silver Cross Hospital)

The Board of Directors at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox has selected Michael Mutterer as the hospital’s new president and chief executive officer.

Mutterer has served as interim president and CEO since Oct. 15, 2023, after the death of then-president Ruth Colby. Mutterer’s role is effective immediately, according to a news release from Silver Cross Hospital.

Jean Kenol, chairman of the Silver Cross Board of Directors, said in the release she is “delighted” to announce Mutterer’s appointment on behalf of the board.

“Michael has demonstrated extraordinary leadership throughout his tenure at Silver Cross, and especially in his role as interim president and CEO for the past 8-1/2 months,” Kenol said in the release. “His superior clinical knowledge, his vast experience across many facets of the healthcare industry, and his steadfast commitment to our organization’s mission, vision and values, make him the ideal person to lead Silver Cross in this fast-changing healthcare environment.”

Late last fall, the Silver Cross Board engaged executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates to assist in a national search for Silver Cross’ next president and CEO, according to the release. Following a “thorough and deliberate process,” the Silver Cross Board unanimously chose Mutterer for the role, according to the release.

Mutterer said in the release that he was “honored” the board selected him and grateful “for their confidence in me.”

“I’m proud to lead this amazing organization, blessed with its rich history and strong foundation, into a very promising future,” Mutterer said in the release “I’m equally proud to work alongside truly exceptional employees, medical staff members and volunteers who always strive to deliver outstanding care and service to every person, every time.”

According to the release, Mutterer earned an associate of applied science in nursing from Joliet Junior College, a bachelor of applied science in nursing from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette; a bachelor of applied science in psychology from Edgewood College in Madison, Wisconsin; and a master of arts in clinical, counseling and applied psychology from the Adler School of Professional Psychology in Chicago.

From there, Mutterer held leadership positions at several health care organizations, including long-term care facilities, according to the release. He came to Silver Cross in April 2020 as vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer and was promoted to senior vice president in 2023, according to the release.

“His superior clinical knowledge, his vast experience across many facets of the healthcare industry, and his steadfast commitment to our organization’s mission, vision and values, make him the ideal person to lead Silver Cross in this fast-changing healthcare environment.” — Jean Kenol, chairman of the Silver Cross Board of Directors, on Michael Mutterer named as the hospital’s new president and chief executive officer.

At Silver Cross, Mutterer helped open a 16-bed observation unit and a 16-bed cardiovascular unit in 2021, according to the release. Then in August 2022, Mutterer helped launch Will County’s first and only Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit, also at Silver Cross, according to the release.

Mutterer’s additional contributions include “advancement of key service lines, and dedicated focus on safety that led to Silver Cross earning its 19th Straight A for Safety by the Leapfrog Group, according to the release.

As CNO, Mutterer maintained “compliance with regulatory agencies that govern the health system, including accrediting bodies such as the Joint Commission,” according to the release.

Dr. Joseph Hindo, chief of staff at Silver Cross Chief, said in the release he’s “thrilled” that Mutterer is the hospital’s new president and CEO and that “the Silver Cross Medical Staff wholeheartedly embraced Michael when he assumed the reins as interim president and CEO last fall.”

“With his impressive clinical background, Michael is a tireless advocate for excellence in patient care, as well as our organization’s mission and vision,” Hindo said in the release. “Our medical staff looks forward to continuing to work with Michael and has the utmost confidence in his ability to lead Silver Cross into the future.”

In addition, Mutterer holds several licenses and certifications: registered nurse, licensed nursing home administrator, licensed clinical professional counselor, board certified professional counselor and certified alcohol and drug abuse counselor, according to the release. He has presented to professional audiences and is published in the American Journal of Infection Control, according to the release.

Mutterer is affiliated with the American Psychological Association, Illinois Nursing Home Administrators Association, American Psychiatric Nurses Association, American Nurses Association, and he serves as Immediate past chair of the Board of Directors of Leading Age Illinois.

He also serves on the executive committee of the Will County Center for Economic Development and the Board of Directors for the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center as well as Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care in Joliet.

“Our Board of Directors is confident Michael will not only preserve but enhance our unique organizational culture and our deep ties with our community and our medical staff,” Kenol said in the release.

For more information, visit silvercross.org