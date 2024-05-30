Westbound I-80 near Joliet reopens after multi-vehicle crash

An Interstate 80 sign is displayed during a press conference at Joliet Junior College. State representatives held a press conference about the Rebuild Illinois project and more specifically the extension of Houbolt Road. Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 in Joliet.

Will County — Illinois State Police have confirmed that westbound Interstate 80 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash shut down all lanes of traffic on the road near Briggs Street Thursday morning.

According to the state police Public Information Office, the accident occurred about 8:15 a.m. near westbound milepost 137 and involved multiple vehicles including one semi-truck.

Units from state police Troop 3 closed all lanes for two hours to investigate and clean up the crash site, which lead to a traffic impasse up to Interstate 355 and extreme travel delays requiring many drivers to detour around the highway.

Emergency crews took three people to areas hospitals with injuries as police investigated. The status of the injured parties was not available.

According to ISP, the crash site is still under active investigation, however, all lanes were reopened about 10:14 a.m.