Pets of the Week: May 27, 2024

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Timber is a 3-year old mix who loves to play outside. He learns commands easily, is house-broken and loves to chew Nyla bones in his crate. He does well with dogs that are calm and respect his space. Timber needs an adult-only home. He’d make an excellent companion for someone who loves outdoor activities and adventures. To meet Timber, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Five-year-old Julie was rescued from an animal control in Kentucky and then lived in a foster home. She likes pets, is playful and loves playing with other cats. She’s done well with a dog. Julie is friendly but knows what she likes – respect her independence and she will be a great companion. To meet Julie, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Rudy is a pug/terrier mix who loves to run and investigate the shelter grounds. He is a nervous dog and needs an easy-going home with an owner who has plenty of patience. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Malakai is a young sweet domestic shorthair that rolls around and leans in for pets. He is a staff favorite at the shelter because of his loving nature, but he needs a home of his own. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Sue Newcomb Visual Arts)

Sabrina needs an owner that will treat her like the queen she is. She loves to cuddle for extended periods, but she also likes independent (and human) play. She has an energetic side, jumping high to catch wands and running fast after toy mice. Sabrina should be the only cat in the home. To meet Sabrina, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Frodo is a fun loving guy with lots of energy. He loves to run and play with his two brothers at his foster home. Frodo is curious and follows people as if he’s a dog. He loves attention and will even call out for it. He loves to sit by people. Frodo would do well in a home with another cat. But he’d prefer an owner who can adopt him and his brothers. To meet Frodo, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.