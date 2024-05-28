May 28, 2024
New Lenox man dies in single-vehicle Joliet crash

By Felix Sarver
An Illinois State Police squad car is pictured in a file photo. This week the agency agreed to hold more public hearings on its assault weapon registration process, although the existing emergency rules governing the process will remain in effect.

An Illinois State Police squad vehicle. (Jerry Nowicki)

A New Lenox man died after his vehicle left the roadway on Route 30 in Joliet and struck a tree over the weekend.

Troopers with Illinois State Police responded to the crash about 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 30, just west of Cherry Hill Road.

The crash involved a 2014 Kia Sorrento driven by Angelo Lujano-Pagliuca, 25, who was traveling east on Route 30 near Cherry Hill Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The Kia Sorrento left the roadway to the right and stuck a tree, police said. Lujano-Pagliuca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lujano-Pagliuca’s autopsy was performed on Sunday. The Will County Coroner’s Office will issue a final cause and manner of his death at a later date.