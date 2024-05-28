New Lenox man dies in single-vehicle Joliet crash

A New Lenox man died after his vehicle left the roadway on Route 30 in Joliet and struck a tree over the weekend.
Troopers with Illinois State Police responded to the crash about 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 30, just west of Cherry Hill Road.
The crash involved a 2014 Kia Sorrento driven by Angelo Lujano-Pagliuca, 25, who was traveling east on Route 30 near Cherry Hill Road, according to Illinois State Police.
The Kia Sorrento left the roadway to the right and stuck a tree, police said. Lujano-Pagliuca was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lujano-Pagliuca’s autopsy was performed on Sunday. The Will County Coroner’s Office will issue a final cause and manner of his death at a later date.