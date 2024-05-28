New Lenox man dies in single-vehicle Joliet crash

A New Lenox man died after his vehicle left the roadway on Route 30 in Joliet and struck a tree over the weekend.

Troopers with Illinois State Police responded to the crash about 2 a.m. Sunday on Route 30, just west of Cherry Hill Road.

The crash involved a 2014 Kia Sorrento driven by Angelo Lujano-Pagliuca, 25, who was traveling east on Route 30 near Cherry Hill Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The Kia Sorrento left the roadway to the right and stuck a tree, police said. Lujano-Pagliuca was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lujano-Pagliuca’s autopsy was performed on Sunday. The Will County Coroner’s Office will issue a final cause and manner of his death at a later date.