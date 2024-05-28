I-80 lane closure in Joliet expected to cause major delays this weekend

Major delays are expected along Interstate 80 through Joliet, Rockdale and New Lenox from Friday, May 31 through Sunday, June 2 as a westbound lane along I-80 between Briggs and Richards streets will be closed as crews work on the Rowell Avenue bridge. (Shaw Media)

A weekend lane closure will be happening on westbound I-80 beginning Friday, weather permitting, through Joliet, creating major travel delays, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, westbound I-80 will be reduced from two lanes to one between Briggs and Richards streets. The ramps and eastbound I-80 will not be impacted, according to IDOT.

The closure is necessary to accommodate the placement of a new deck on the bridge over Rowell Avenue/Canadian National Railroad. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by noon Sunday, June 2, according to a release from IDOT on Tuesday.

Westbound I-80 motorists traveling through the region should consider alternative routes to avoid the area, but local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks, so other interstate routes are encouraged, IDOT stated in the release.

Westbound I-80 ramps to and from Richards Street are closed for construction, anticipated to reopen late 2025. Motorists should follow the posted detours.

For more information visit I80will.org. The website features project information, photos, and the ability to submit questions and comments to the project team via a “Contact” link. Find traffic and road conditions at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.