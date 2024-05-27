Will County Health Department to expand TB testing

The Will County Health Department has announced a new collaboration with Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic to expand tuberculosis testing availability to Will County residents. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

The Will County Health Department has announced a new collaboration with Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic to expand tuberculosis testing availability to Will County residents.

The expanded testing services now are available at the health department’s branch offices in Monee and Bolingbrook, along with the existing location at the main office in Joliet.

The Sunny Hill Tuberculosis Clinic is responsible for TB control and prevention in Will County, including surveillance, contact follow-up, training, education, monitoring and evaluation of both latent and active cases.

Testing will be offered weekly from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the health department’s North Branch office in Bolingbrook, 325 Quadrangle Drive. Testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon on the second Tuesday of each month at the Eastern Branch office in Monee, 5601 Monee-Manhattan Road.

Testing also is available from 8 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday at the clinic’s primary location at 501 Ella Ave. in Joliet.

Walk-in appointments are welcome at all locations, but appointments are preferred. They can be scheduled by calling 815-740-4420.