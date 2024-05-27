Plainfield observance honored ‘fallen heroes’ on Memorial Day

A veteran of the US Army stands in recognition at Plainfield’s Memorial Day and Ceremony event on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

For Jackie Wright of Colorado, attending the Plainfield Memorial Day Parade and Observance Ceremony honored not only Memorial Day but her own past.

Wright said had attended the original Plainfield High School, where she was a member of the color guard. Her science teacher, Stephen Wright, was killed in the 1990 Plainfield tornado, she said.

Now in town visiting her mother, Wright was in awe that Plainfield now had four high schools and a Memorial Day parade, which she felt she could not miss.

“I just wanted to honor the people in the military,” Wright said. “My father and brother were in the Navy.”

Greg Roach of the American Legion Post 13 maks opening remarks at Plainfield’s Memorial Day and Ceremony event on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 hosted the parade and observance ceremony. The parade began at Ira Jones Middle School and traveled to Settlers Park for the ceremony.

Plainfield Village President John F. Argoudelis and the ceremony’s keynote speaker, thanked those present for making the observance part of their three-day holiday.

“It’s important to take a moment to remember our fallen heroes,” Argoudelis said, “and to gather together as a community.”

“As we see our flag blowing in the wind, it’s not the wind keeping it blowing, but the last breaths of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.” — Brian Chevere, commander of Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13

The ceremony included a rifle salute, performances from the bands at Plainfield High School – Central Campus, Plainfield East High School and Plainfield North High School; and the laying of wreaths at all three monuments at Settlers Park: the Tribute Monument, the War Monument and the Civil War Monument.

The Tribute Memorial was constructed after the peacetime military deaths of locals Jeff Schwab in 1984 and Kevin Kelleher 1985, and members of the Schwab family were present on Monday to lay the wreath.

Greg Roach, past commander of Post 13 and organizer of the Memorial Day observance, gave a short historical background of Memorial Day and put the observance in proportion by sharing the news that the wreckage of World War II submarine USS Harder was found. Post 13 chaplain David LeValley asked God to “hear our prayers for those who gave their lives for others and accept the gift of their sacrifice.”

Brian Chevere, commander of Post 13, said Memorial Day is a time to “pause and reflect.”

A member of the American Legion Post 13 carries a wreath to place at one of the memorials at Plainfield’s Memorial Day and Ceremony event on Monday, May 27, 2024. (Gary Middendorf)

Chevere then provided the reflection by reading a passage from Oliver Wendall Holmes Jr.’s 1884 Memorial Day speech: “It is now the moment when by common consent we pause to become conscious of our national life and to rejoice in it, to recall what our country has done for each of us, and to ask ourselves what we can do for our country in return.”

He reminded attendees that many died were “young Americans” ages 17 to 24, who missed out “on all the things that life brings” because of their service. He implored attendees to keep these military personnel alive through their memories.

“As we see our flag blowing in the wind, it’s not the wind keeping it blowing,” Chevre said, “but the last breaths of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.”

The Plainfield Memorial Day Parade & Observance Ceremony is a family tradition for Jorge Davila of Lockport. It’s the third time Davila attended with his significant other, Amanda, and children Jayson, 12 and Penelope, 5, he said.

Davila, an Air Force veteran, said he served from 1998 to 2014. He works as a police officer at the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Hines.

“It’s a nice event here with the parade and the ceremony,” Davila said.

Javier Hernandez, who recently moved to Plainfield, showed his patriotism with his presence at the observance and wearing a red, white and blue cap.

“I really appreciate our military defending our country,” Hernandez said. “I just wanted to come and pray.”