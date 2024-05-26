Will County teams up with Joliet Park District for free book reuse, recycling 3-day event

The Free Book Reuse and Recycling event, where thousands of free books will be available to the public, will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 31, and Saturday-Sunday, June 1-2, at Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park Nature Center. (Provided by Office of the Will County Executive)

The Will County Resource Recovery and Energy Division will host its annual three-day book event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Joliet Park District’s Pilcher Park Nature Center, 2501 Highland Park Drive.

“This popular event helps promote responsible recycling and reuse of books,” Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant said. “Last year’s event was highly successful, with nearly 2,000 residents attending to drop off or pick up books.”

Schools, libraries and individuals can bring unused and unwanted books for reuse and recycling. Hardcover and paperback books will be accepted and shared for free to attendees. Categories include fiction, nonfiction, children’s, romance, hobby, travel, health and living, religion, textbooks, periodicals and cookbooks.

The annual event prevents thousands of books from going unused or dumped into landfills. Instead, these books are redistributed at no charge to the public. Books that are not reused will be shipped for recycling at the end of the three-day event.

The event is a collaboration between Will County and the Joliet Park District.