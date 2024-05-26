Lightning causes roof fire at Joliet school

Firefighters respond to a roof fire on Sunday, May 26 at Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road, Joliet. (Joliet Fire Department)

Lightning that struck the roof of a Joliet school caused some of the insulation to catch on fire.

About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, firefighters responded to Timber Ridge Middle School, 2101 Bronk Road, for a fire and discovered lightning from the storms on Sunday caused some of the roof insulation to catch on fire, said Joliet Fire Battalion Chief Fred Offermann.

The fire did not make its way inside the school, he said.

“It was all isolated to the roofing,” Offermann said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and firefighters cleared the scene about 10:45 a.m., he said.

While the school is listed as having a Plainfield address, it is within the city limits of Joliet.