Legacy Ranch in Lockport to host third annual charity golf outing

The Legacy Ranch in Lockport will hold its third annual Legacy Ranch Golf Outing fundraiser Friday, June 7, at Ruffled Feathers Golf Club in Lemont.

About 200 horse-loving guests will gather for a day of golf with on-course contests and refreshments followed by a dinner, entertainment, a raffle and a silent auction.

The Legacy Ranch provides equine-assisted services for children and adults across the Chicago area, including mental health, occupational, physical and speech therapy in partnership with licensed therapists. All therapies include interaction with horses, which has been proven to provide emotional, cognitive and physical benefits for individuals who have not previously seen success with more traditional styles of therapy, according to a news release from the ranch.

Sponsorships and tickets to the golf outing are available at thelegacyranch.org. Dinner-only reservations also are available. The ranch relies on the generosity of its donors and the success of events such as these to continue its work.