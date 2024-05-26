May 26, 2024
Joliet crash leaves driver with minor injuries

By Felix Sarver
Joliet police squad vehicle. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

A crash involving three vehicles in Joliet left one driver with minor injuries, police said.

About 7:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Glenwood Avenue and North Larkin Avenue for a traffic crash involving a Mazda 5, a Toyota RAV4 and a Ford Focus, according to Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

The 70-year-old driver of the Mazda 5 was heading east on Glenwood Avenue and approaching North Larkin Avenue when he went into the intersection and struck the Toyota RAV4, English said.

Following that crash, the Mazda 5 then rolled over onto the front of a Ford Focus that was traveling west on Glenwood Avenue and stopped at North Larkin Avenue, English said.

The 63-year-old driver of the Toyota RAV4 suffered minor injuries and was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, English said.

The 30-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was issued a citation for having no driver’s license, English said.

“The investigation of this crash was unable to determine right of way,” he said.