Coroner IDs pedestrian who died in Joliet city vehicle crash

The coroner has released the identity of an elderly pedestrian who was struck on Wednesday by a vehicle driven by a city employee for Joliet.

Hector Castillo, 75, died as a “result of a motor vehicle, pedestrian crash” in Joliet, according to a statement on Sunday from Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office.

Castillo was struck on Wednesday by a city-owned pickup truck driven by a city utilities employee. He was pronounced dead the next day at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital.

Joliet police officials have not released the name of the driver. No citations have been issued either because the incident remains under investigation.

Officers responded to the crash about 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Cass and Herkimer streets.

A 54-year-old driver of the city-owned pickup truck south on Herkimer Street and made a left turn toward Cass Street, according to a statement from the Joliet Police Department.

Castillo was walking north across Cass Street at the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.