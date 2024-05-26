Bolingbrook Pride month celebration will feature Picnic and Puppies

Allaina Humphreys, chairperson of Bolingbrook Pride, takes a break with a puppy snuggle during the 2023 Pride Picnic. (Photo provided by Bolingbrook Pride)

Bolingbrook Pride celebrations will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, with a Pride Month proclamation at the town center during the regular Village Board meeting

From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, the public is invited to a karaoke fundraiser at Tailgaters Sports Bar and Grill, 431 W. Boughton Road. At 8 a.m. Thursday, May 30, the organization and village leaders will raise the Pride flag at the town center.

Bolingbrook Pride has announced that it will end its series of Pride celebrations with the Bolingbrook Pride Picnic and Puppies from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 27, behind the Bolingbrook Town Center, 375 W. Briarcliff Road.

The event is open to people of all ages, backgrounds and orientations, along with well-behaved dogs on leads.

During the June 27 picnic, Joyful Promises’ wedding officiant will offer free wedding services. Limited spots are available, with license and registration required at bit.ly/bbp-wedding.

In addition to free activities such as face-painting, a photo tent, a bounce house, the Fountaindale Public Library bookmobile and balloon art, attendees also can participate in an on-site community art piece celebrating the colors of LGBTQ+ diversity.

Tickets for the event are available at bit.ly/2024-bbp-picnic. Ticket pricing is determined on a choose-your-own-donation basis with options for food and diaper donations. Pricing also includes a free option.