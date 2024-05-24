Pedestrian dies after he was struck by Joliet city vehicle

A 75-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a City of Joliet vehicle has died.

The man who was struck by a vehicle driven by a city employee on Wednesday died at 1:35 p.m. at Ascension Saint Joseph – Joliet hospital, according to a statement on Friday from Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English.

English did not release the name of the pedestrian but said Will County Coroner Laurie Summers’ Office would release the name. Summers’ office has not released the man’s name on her Facebook page as of Friday morning.

English said no citations were issued in the crash because it “remains under active investigation.” He said he was unable to release the name of the driver as well.

Officers responded to the crash about 11 a.m. Wednesday at East Cass and Herkimer streets, Joliet police Sgt. Dwayne English said.

A 54-year-old man who is a city utilities employee was driving a city-owned pickup truck south on Herkimer Street and made a left turn toward Cass Street.

A 75-year-old man was walking north across Cass Street at the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.