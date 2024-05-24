Dive into summer as Will County pools ready to open

With Memorial Day weekend the unofficial start of summer, Will County pools are getting ready to open for the season.

Bolingbrook Park District’s Pelican Harbor begins its outdoor open swim season Saturday, May 25. The park’s Splash Pad and zero-depth pool open at 8 a.m. daily and its water slides, deep well pool and lazy river open at noon. The park closes at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 5:30 p.m. on weekends.

Admission to the Splash Pad and zero-depth pool only are $7 for Bolingbrook Park District residents and $8 for nonresidents. Admission for all attractions are $12 for residents and $18 for nonresidents.

For information about group outings, pavilion rentals and special events, visit bolingbrookparks.org/facilities/pelican-harbor.

Lockport Township Park District’s Chaney Pool, located at 410 Rose St., in Crest Hill, and Heritage Falls Water Park, located at 101 Troxel Ave. in Romeoville, open for the season on June 1. Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Summer Pool Pass holders and 1 a.m. to 6 p.m. to the general public. Weekend hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Summer Pass holders and noon to 5 p.m. for general attendees.

Admission costs are $9 for Lockport Township Park District residents and $14 for nonresidents. Summer Pool Passes are available for $45 for residents and $55 for nonresidents.

Visit lockportpark.org/chaney-pool or lockportpark.org/heritage-falls-water-park for options on pool party rentals and information on special seasonal events.

Plainfield Park District’s Ottawa Street Pool is open from noon to 4:45 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 1 to 4:45 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday until the season closes on Aug. 14.

Residents of Plainfield Park District can visit the pool for $6 per person and nonresidents can visit for $10 per person. Season passes can also be purchased at $60 for residents, $65 for nonresidents, $45 for resident senior citizens and $55 for nonresident senior citizens.

For more information and a schedule of summer events, visit here.