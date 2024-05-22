No injuries in fire that damaged Joliet condo complex

The Joliet Fire Department Administrative Offices in downtown in Joliet. (Eric Ginnard)

No injuries were reported in the fire on Tuesday at Woodbridge Condominium Complex.

Firefighters responded to the location at 1424 Woodbridge Road about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday and discovered fire on an upper floor of a three-story brick building, according to a statement from the Joliet Fire Department.

All residents evacuated the building without incident, fire officials said.

Firefighters stretched hose lines to the third floor of the structure to extinguish the fire and took “special care to minimize and smoke damage to the adjacent units,” fire officials said.

As residents exited the building they shut the doors to their units behind them, which helped keeping their units from suffering smoke damage, fire officials said.

“Most residents were able to return to their condos,” fire officials said.

A property manager arrived on the scene and coordinated restoration efforts.