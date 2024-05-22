Bolingbrook man stabbed to death, 1 person in custody

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at the scene of a fatal stabbing in Bolingbrook on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, according to Bolingbrook police. (Capitol News Illinois)

One man is dead and another man is in custody following a fatal stabbing in Bolingbrook on Tuesday.

At around 7:25 p.m. , the Bolingbrook Police Department responded to the 100 block of South Bolingbrook Drive for a report of a person who had been stabbed. Upon arrival they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Bolingbrook police.

Officers immediately rendered emergency medical aid and were relieved by paramedics who transported the man to a local hospital where he later died, according to police.

A 22-year-old Bolingbrook man was taken into custody at the scene and police say the two men knew each other and are believed to be the only individuals involved in this incident, which remains under investigation.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of the family.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.